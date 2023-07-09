Photographers play vital role in the world of publication: CM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minsiter Syed Murad Ali Shah while felicitating the Journalist Panel on winning the Pakistan Association of Press Photographers (PAPP)'s annual elections, said that photographers had always played a significant role in the world of publication.

He said, "I congratulate the newly elected President Mohammed Jameel, Vice President Aijaz Korai, General Secretary Mohammed Noman and other candidates."