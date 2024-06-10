Photographic exhibition capturing beauty of Gilgit Baltistan opens at PNCA

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) A photographic exhibition "Listen To Her - Whispers of the Valley, Gilgit-Baltistan" by renowned visual artist and activist, Zaheer Chaudhry opened at Pakistan National Council of the Arts on Monday.

Curated by Aasim Akhter, the exhibition aimed at highlighting the fragile beauty of Gilgit-Baltistan's valleys through the lens of environmental stewardship

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Renowned Mountaineer/Climber, Shehroze Kashif, Mountaineer/Climber, Sirbaz Khan, Historian and Travel Writer, Sir Salman Rashid who shared their thoughts on the significance of the exhibition and the pressing need for environmental conservation.

This exhibition was arranged with the support of Secretary Finance Gilgit-Baltistan, Aziz Ahmed Jamali

Director General PNCA, M. Ayoub Jamali was present at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Renowned Mountaineer/Climber, Shehroze Kashif said, "It was an honour to inaugurate this powerful exhibition. Zaheer Chaudhry's photographs vividly capture the breathtaking beauty and the urgent plight of Gilgit-Baltistan's natural landscape. This exhibition is a poignant reminder of our duty to protect these treasures for future generations."

Born and raised in the ancient town of Ajudhan (Pakpattan), Zaheer Chaudhry graduated from Govt College University and the National College of Arts, Lahore.

With a deep connection to his land, Zaheer has immersed himself in photographing and studying historical records to understand how beliefs, rituals, myths, and diverse weather have shaped the lives of native people.

His professional career includes capturing over 100,000 travel visual stories, engaging in contemporary art practices, designing space and communication, and developing discourse at the intersection of environment and art.

He is known for planting trees as living sculptures and claims to be the most viewed photographer in Pakistan, with over 500 photography exhibitions reaching more than 150,000 viewers.

Zaheer also initiated Pakistan’s first traveling child art education initiative for rural communities in 2006 and has spent the last decade traveling to remote villages to conduct art classes and workshops.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Zaheer Chaudhry said, "My journey through the valleys of Gilgit-Baltistan has been one of profound learning and reflection. Each photograph in this exhibition tells a story of nature's beauty and its fragility.

I hope these images inspire others to take action towards preserving our environment. Our land is not just a physical space; it is our heritage and our future."

Curator of the exhibition, Aasim Akhtar said “Curating 'Listen To Her - Whispers of the Valley' has been a deeply rewarding experience.

“Zaheer's work not only highlights the splendor of Gilgit-Baltistan but also serves as an urgent call to action. We must listen to the whispers of the valley and respond with empathy and determination to safeguard our environment."

The daily viewing hours from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm shall allow visitors ample opportunity to engage with elling visual narratives and reflect on their own roles in environmental stewardship.