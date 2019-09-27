UrduPoint.com
Photographic Exhibition Depicting Indian Atrocities Held At Rawalpindi Arts Council

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 07:28 PM

A photographic exhibition depicting Indian atrocities on innocent people of IoK was held under auspices of Rawalpindi Arts Council here on Friday in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :A photographic exhibition depicting Indian atrocities on innocent people of IoK was held under auspices of Rawalpindi Arts Council here on Friday in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Member Punjab Assembly Farah Agha was the chief guest on the occasion.

More than one hundred photographs have been put on display to highlight the human rights violations by Indian forces.

MPA Farah Agha said Kashmir is Pakistan's jugular vein and the freedom is the basic right of the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir and no one can deny this fact.

Director of RAC Waqar Ahmed said Indian aggression can never suppress the freedom struggle of the people of occupied Kashmir adding that current wave of inhuman brutalities of Indian forces has exposed the ugly face of India before the international community.

