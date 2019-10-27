Photographic exhibition displayed at RAC on Kashmir Black Day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :A photographic exhibition was arranged by Rawalpindi Arts Council here Sunday depicting the atrocities of the Indian forces on the innocent people of Occupied Kashmir was put on display on the Black Day.

More than one hundred pictures were showcased in the exhibition which highlighted the violation of the human rights by the Indian forces.

Seemabia Tahir MPA accompanied by Deputy Director RAC Sajjad Hussain and others were present on the occasion.

While expressing views on this occasion, Seemabia Tahir said that Indian aggression can never suppress the freedom struggle of the people of Occupied Kashmir adding that current wave of inhuman brutalities of Indian forces has exposed the real face of India before the international community. She said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri people would not go waste. She opined that Kashmir would be liberated soon from the clutches of Indian forces.