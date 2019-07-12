Photographic exhibition in Paris by French Photographers to Promote tourism in Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A special photographic exhibition of Pakistan's natural and cultural landscapes is being held at the Prestigious Luxembourg gardens in the heart of Paris from 11th to 22nd July, 2019

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th July, 2019) A special photographic exhibition of Pakistan's natural and cultural landscapes is being held at the Prestigious Luxembourg gardens in the heart of Paris from 11th to 22nd July, 2019.The photographic exhibition is jointly organized by the Embassy of Pakistan, Senate of France and French tour operators.

The exhibition showcases around 50 photographs of ten French tour operators/Photo journalists who paid a 2-week visit to Pakistan in September last year.At the launching ceremony held yesterday, the Ambassador thanked the French photographers and the tour operators for jointly exhibiting their photographs capturing Pakistan's majestic mountains, archeological treasures and colorful folk traditions.

He specifically thanked. Dominque Auzias, CEO of French travel guide �Petit Fute' for his key role in the organization of the exhibition.Earlier, the French Tour Operators and photographers while sharing experiences of their visit to Pakistan said that Pakistan offers one of the best tourism opportunities of the world due to its majestic mountains, sprawling valleys, rich cultural heritage, hospitable and friendly people and fast improving tourism infrastructure.

He said that tour packages offered by them for French tourists after their visit were receiving tremendous response and scores of French tourists were choosing Pakistan for adventure, culture and leisure tourism.