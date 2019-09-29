UrduPoint.com
Photographic Exhibition On Kashmir Held At RAC

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 48 seconds ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 06:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :A photographic exhibition arranged by Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) depicting the atrocities of the Indian forces on the innocent people of Occupied Kashmir has been put on display here on Sunday.

More than one hundred pictures were showcased in the exhibition which highlighted the violation of the human rights by the Indian forces.

The local leader of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Haji Gulzar Awan accompanied by Resident Director RAC Waqar Ahmed and others were present on the occasion.

While expressing views on the occasion, Haji Gulzar Awan said that Indian aggression can never suppress the freedom struggle of the people of Occupied Kashmir adding that the current wave of inhuman brutalities of Indian forces has exposed the real face of India before the international community. He said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri people would not go waste. He opined that Kashmir would be liberated soon from the clutches of Indian forces. He praised Prime Minister Imran Khan who highlighted Kashmir issue globally.

