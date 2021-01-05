Photographic exhibition, protest rally held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :A photographic exhibition and rally was arranged at Punjab Council of the Arts in connection with Kashmir Right to self determination day.

Speaking on the occasion, chairperson Peace and Cultural organization Mishal Malik said that Kashmir's independence movement has intensified despite the atrocities of Indian forces ; the sun of independence will soon rise in the Occupied Kashmir Valley, she added.

She further said Occupied Kashmir has been under curfew since August 5, 2019 as eight million Kashmiri are imprisoned in their own homes, the United Nations has failed to implement its resolutions in 72 years.

The Kashmiri people demand from the international community and the United Nations to urge the occupying India to give Kashmiris the right to vote, she said.

Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said India had been running away from giving Kashmiri the right to self-determination for 72 years but soon the sun of freedom will rise in occupied Kashmir.

A large number of people from different walks of life participated in the rally and photo exhibition to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.