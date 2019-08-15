UrduPoint.com
Photographic Exhibition, Protest Rally Held

Thu 15th August 2019

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi Arts Council observed Black Day on Thursday as an act of retaliation against the Indian occupation in the region and in protest against the Indian unilateral action to change the status of Indian-held Kashmir.

Black flag was hoisted on rooftop of the Council to symbolize rejection for Indian nefarious designs.

A photographic exhibition was also held in art gallery to display the violation of human rights that has unfolded in the region over the extensive time period.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Chairman RDA Arif Abbasi accompanied by Naheed Manzoor and Director RAC Waqar Ahmed.

More than one hundred pictures were showcased in the exhibition which highlights the violation of the human rights by the Indian forces.

Addressing at the inaugural ceremony, Chairman RDA Arif Abbasi said that freedom of Kashmir has become unavoidable and Pakistan has presented case of Kashmir on every forum.

Director RAC Waqar Ahmed said that, "United Nations Security Council through several of its resolutions, has validated the Kashmiris' right to decide their future through a fair and impartial plebiscite".

Besides photographic exhibition, a protest walk was also arranged by the Council which was started at RAC and ended at Murree road.

The rally was led by Director RAC Waqar Ahmed and participants were from civil society. They were holding banners and black flags and chanted slogans against Indian aggression.

