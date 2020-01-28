UrduPoint.com
Photographic Exhibition To Mark Kashmir Solidarity Day Starts At RAC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 06:29 PM

A photographic exhibition to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day started at Punjab Council of the Arts here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :A photographic exhibition to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day started at Punjab Council of the Arts here on Tuesday.

The exhibition has been organized to highlight the Kashmir issue and raise awareness about the human rights violations and brutalities being committed by Indian forces in occupied valley.

Chairperson Peace and Culture and wife of Hurriat Leader Yasin Malik, Mashal Malik inaugurated the exhibition while on the occasion Naheed Manzoor and Director Waqar Ahmed were also present.

On the occasion, Mashal appreciated the PUCAR initiative and said that we believed in justice and equality and had been against oppression and brutal actions anywhere in the world.

"Today's exhibition is to show the world the humiliation faced by the residents of the occupied Kashmir at the hands of the Indian forces," she said.

