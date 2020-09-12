Photography competition held to promote historical heritage

A photography competition was held at Shalamar Bagh and Jahangir Tomb under the aegis of Punjab Tourism Youth Wing

The purpose of the competition was to make youth aware of historical heritage and to project it before world highlighting its new dimensions.

More than 50 youngsters took part in the competition and captured the beauty of these places in the lense of their cameras.

The competition was held on the special direction of Punjab Tourism Advisor Asif Mehmood.

The initiative was not only aimed at promoting tourism but motivating youth towards learningprofessional skills.

The pictures would be exhibited on World Tourism Day, while best pictures would be given prizes.