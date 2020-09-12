UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Photography Competition Held To Promote Historical Heritage

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 11:45 PM

Photography competition held to promote historical heritage

A photography competition was held at Shalamar Bagh and Jahangir Tomb under the aegis of Punjab Tourism Youth Wing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :A photography competition was held at Shalamar Bagh and Jahangir Tomb under the aegis of Punjab Tourism Youth Wing.

The purpose of the competition was to make youth aware of historical heritage and to project it before world highlighting its new dimensions.

More than 50 youngsters took part in the competition and captured the beauty of these places in the lense of their cameras.

The competition was held on the special direction of Punjab Tourism Advisor Asif Mehmood.

The initiative was not only aimed at promoting tourism but motivating youth towards learningprofessional skills.

The pictures would be exhibited on World Tourism Day, while best pictures would be given prizes.

Related Topics

World Punjab Bagh Best

Recent Stories

Fai urges UN chief to appoint special envoy to set ..

3 minutes ago

Motorway rape case to reach its logical conclusion ..

3 minutes ago

Belarus Redeploys Extra Troops From Western Border ..

3 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi launches Comprehensive Strategy for Peop ..

2 hours ago

Thiem, Zverev eye first Grand Slam titles in US Op ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Police arrest young man for defying safety m ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.