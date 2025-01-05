Open Menu

Photography Workshop,competition Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2025 | 08:40 PM

Photography workshop,competition held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) A photography workshop and competition was jointly organized by the Parks and Horticulture Authority

(PHA) and Photography Club Pakistan at the Jain Mandir Park, on Sunday.

The workshop was attended by members of various photography clubs. In this workshop and

competition, 70 photographers participated in the night view photography contest aimed

at showcasing beauty of Jain Mandir Park.

The photographers explored the park’s beauty from different angles through their lenses, highlighting

the charm of the park.

During the event, the workshop In charge Muhammad Rizwan, officials of Photography Club Pakistan and other dignitaries while addressing the participants said: " ThePHA has transformed Jain Mandir Park into a beautiful and attractive recreational spot for the public. The park has been designed with horticultural work, lighting, and picturesque features, which we wanted to showcase through this photography workshop."

The participants who displayed the best photography were awarded certificates as a token of appreciation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sunday Event From Best

Recent Stories

Photo Walk at Hatta Winter Festival brings togethe ..

Photo Walk at Hatta Winter Festival brings together photography community to cap ..

58 minutes ago
 Dubai ranks among world’s top 10 cities in Globa ..

Dubai ranks among world’s top 10 cities in Global Power City Index for second ..

1 hour ago
 UAE President meets with Prime Minister of Pakista ..

UAE President meets with Prime Minister of Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Foreign Minister of Qatar meets Syrian high-level ..

Foreign Minister of Qatar meets Syrian high-level delegation

2 hours ago
 88 Palestinians martyred in Gaza within 24 hours

88 Palestinians martyred in Gaza within 24 hours

2 hours ago
 DUPHAT 2025 to kick off in Dubai January 7

DUPHAT 2025 to kick off in Dubai January 7

2 hours ago
Egypt, US Foreign Ministers discuss developments i ..

Egypt, US Foreign Ministers discuss developments in Gaza, Syria

2 hours ago
 UAE real estate sees steady growth in projects, re ..

UAE real estate sees steady growth in projects, record transactions in 2024

2 hours ago
 Austrian People's Party selects new leader, consid ..

Austrian People's Party selects new leader, considers coalition formation

2 hours ago
 Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi appointed Director ..

Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi appointed Director-General of Rubu’ Qarn

2 hours ago
 Spectacular conclusion, thrilling competitions at ..

Spectacular conclusion, thrilling competitions at Liwa International Festival 20 ..

2 hours ago
 Major winter storm disrupts travel, impacting over ..

Major winter storm disrupts travel, impacting over 60 million in US

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan