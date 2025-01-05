Photography workshop,competition held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) A photography workshop and competition was jointly organized by the Parks and Horticulture Authority

(PHA) and Photography Club Pakistan at the Jain Mandir Park, on Sunday.

The workshop was attended by members of various photography clubs. In this workshop and

competition, 70 photographers participated in the night view photography contest aimed

at showcasing beauty of Jain Mandir Park.

The photographers explored the park’s beauty from different angles through their lenses, highlighting

the charm of the park.

During the event, the workshop In charge Muhammad Rizwan, officials of Photography Club Pakistan and other dignitaries while addressing the participants said: " ThePHA has transformed Jain Mandir Park into a beautiful and attractive recreational spot for the public. The park has been designed with horticultural work, lighting, and picturesque features, which we wanted to showcase through this photography workshop."

The participants who displayed the best photography were awarded certificates as a token of appreciation.