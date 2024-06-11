Photojournalism Exhibition Held At UoS
Sumaira FH Published June 11, 2024 | 06:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The Department of Communication and Media Studies at the University of Sargodha organized a photojournalism exhibition.
It was inaugurated by Prof. Dr. Ahmad Raza Bilal, Director Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization (ORIC); Bushra Gul, Incharge of the Institute of Art and Design; Dr. Muhammad Irfan, Director Pakistan Institute of China Studies and the Confucius Institute and Dr. Mudassar Hussain Shah, Chairperson Department of Communication and Media Studies. Faculty members and students also attended.
The exhibition highlighted the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through powerful visual storytelling, aimed at raising awareness and promoting implementation by the corporate sector and government policy institutions.
In his address, Prof. Dr. Ahmad Raza Bilal emphasized the importance of innovation, productivity, and community impact in university projects and works.
He commended the exhibition which brought real-life issues into focus through photography, urging national media to take note.
Bushra Gul praised the students' creative efforts and emphasized the importance of future collaborative initiatives between the Institute of Art and Design and the Department of Communication and Media Studies.
Dr. Muhammad Irfan stressed the importance of mutual efforts among all faculties in achieving common goals. He noted that Pakistan is currently grappling with the first seven SDGs and underscored the need for increased investment in higher education to make significant progress.
Dr. Mudassar Hussain Shah lauded the students and supervisor Israr Ahmad for their hard work. He affirmed that the University of Sargodha is dedicated to implementing the UN Development Goals in its innovation, research, productivity, and teaching, under the leadership of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaiser Abbas.
