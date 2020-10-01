UrduPoint.com
Photojournalists Are A Very Important Pillar Of Journalism :Governor Sindh

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 10:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said that photojournalists are an important pillar of journalism as often a picture is more effective than a thousand words.

He expressed these views in Dawat e Haleem at the Karachi Press Club organized by the Pakistan Association of Press Photographers (PAP), here on Thursday.

Governor Sindh also met officials of various journalist organizations at the Karachi Press Club on the occasion. The Sindh Governor said that steps would be taken to address the problems of photojournalists. "Cameramen and photographers convey important news and information to the public by risking their lives. They stay behind the camera and tell us the real facts, but it's unfortunate that most of them are in financial trouble," he said.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to solve the problems of every section of the society as he does not only feel the pain of the common man but was also determined to take practical steps to solve it.

Governor Sindh said that all journalists are eligible for New Pakistan Housing Scheme and they should apply for it.

He said that he would also talk to the Prime Minister in this regard.

The Sindh Governor said that the journalist community could also get benefit from the Kamyab Jawan program to solve their problems as it could help them get loans of up to Rs. 20 million.

Addressing the occasion, PFUJ President GM Jamali, Karachi Press Club President Imtiaz Khan Faran and PAPP President Muhammad Jamil highlighted the problems of photographers.

