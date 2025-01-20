Open Menu

Photojournalists Association Election 2025; Sajjad Haider Elected President, Sohail Shahzad, GS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Photojournalists Association election 2025; Sajjad Haider elected president, Sohail Shahzad, GS

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) In the Photojournalists Association Election 2025, Sajjad Haider was elected as President while Sohail Shahzad was elected General Secretary (GS) of the association.

Annual election of the Photojournalists Association 2025 was held here at Rawalpindi Press Club.

According to Chairman Election Commission, Nasir Mir and Member Aamir Lodhi, all the candidates of "Apna panel" won the election.

Senior Vice President, Ch Jahangir, Ch Javed and Mudassar Raja, Vice Presidents, M.

Asim, Finance Secretary, Faisal Khan, Joint Secretary and Syed Mehdi, Information Secretary were elected in the election.

The members of the governing body, Rizwan Khan Habib, Sheikh Raja Zafar, Hanif Khattak, Abid Zia, Sultan Bashir, Tahir Kazmi were also declared successful.

87 photojournalists including senior photojournalist Javed Nasir, BK Bangash, Mazhar Khan, Latif Adil, Agha Mehroz, Tanveer Shahzad and others were present on the occasion.

