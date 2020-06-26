Photojournalists call on Chief Minister

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 10:52 PM

A delegation of Lahore Photojournalists Association led by its President Iqbal Chaudhry called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and apprised him about their problems

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :A delegation of Lahore Photojournalists Association led by its President Iqbal Chaudhry called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and apprised him about their problems.

The Chief Minister assured to resolve their problems and directed secretary information to take steps for the restoration of the grant suspended in the previous tenure.

Usman Buzdar regretted that 'personal likes and dislikes' policy of the past rulers hit the institutions,adding that past rulers started ostentatious projects which burdened the nation heavily.

On the other hand, PTI government ushered in and promoted the much-needed culture of austerity and simplicity, and public money was being spent prudently, the CM highlighted.

The delegation appreciated the public welfare work done by the Punjab government and president Iqbal Chaudhry said that the people of the province were being served honestly and diligently by the CM Punjab.

Provincial secretary information, vice president LPA Pervaiz Altaf, secretary Sadaqat Mughal, Umer Sharif and Imran Shaikh were also present.

