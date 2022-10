(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :The Punjab Highways Police (PHP) promoted nine head-constables to the rank of assistant sub-inspectors (ASI), here on Monday.

They included Amir Munir, Munawar, Anees Sabeel, Sohaib Nasir, Riaz Ahmed, Abid Pervex, Ishaq and Imran Haider.

SSP Mirza Anjum Kamal, along with DSP Malik Muhammad Amin, pinned badges to newly promoted cops.