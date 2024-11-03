PHP apprehend 706 suspects, recover contraband in Oct last

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Multan region arrested 706 suspects during last month across the region.

The crackdown was launched headed by SP Patrolling Police Multan Region, Muhammad Saleem Khan

Niazi, which led to significant recoveries of illegal arms, narcotics, and stolen goods.

Police used advanced mobile App technology to inspect 519,795 individuals and 205,320 vehicles

across the region. Enforcement efforts against traffic violations saw 45,048 fines issued, resulting

in collection of Rs 17.9 million.

As many as 102 cases were registered against drug dealers, resulting in the seizure of 1,118 liters

of liquor and 1.

21 kg hashish.

Additionally, 30 cases were registered for illegal firearms possession, recovering four rifles, a gun,

19 pistols, 2 revolvers, and 126 bullets. Police also apprehended 80 fugitives, including high-profile

suspects.

Twelve lost children were reunited with their families and 1,729 roadside assistance services were

provided to stranded commuters.

Furthermore, 166 unauthorized encroachments on public property were removed.

The police recovered 46 stolen motorbikes, 2 cows worth Rs 1.2 million, 2 goats worth Rs 55,000,

and 829 illegal firework items during the crackdown.