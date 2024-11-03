Open Menu

PHP Apprehend 706 Suspects, Recover Contraband In Oct Last

Sumaira FH Published November 03, 2024 | 02:40 PM

PHP apprehend 706 suspects, recover contraband in Oct last

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Multan region arrested 706 suspects during last month across the region.

The crackdown was launched headed by SP Patrolling Police Multan Region, Muhammad Saleem Khan

Niazi, which led to significant recoveries of illegal arms, narcotics, and stolen goods.

Police used advanced mobile App technology to inspect 519,795 individuals and 205,320 vehicles

across the region. Enforcement efforts against traffic violations saw 45,048 fines issued, resulting

in collection of Rs 17.9 million.

As many as 102 cases were registered against drug dealers, resulting in the seizure of 1,118 liters

of liquor and 1.

21 kg hashish.

Additionally, 30 cases were registered for illegal firearms possession, recovering four rifles, a gun,

19 pistols, 2 revolvers, and 126 bullets. Police also apprehended 80 fugitives, including high-profile

suspects.

Twelve lost children were reunited with their families and 1,729 roadside assistance services were

provided to stranded commuters.

Furthermore, 166 unauthorized encroachments on public property were removed.

The police recovered 46 stolen motorbikes, 2 cows worth Rs 1.2 million, 2 goats worth Rs 55,000,

and 829 illegal firework items during the crackdown.

Related Topics

Multan Police Technology Punjab Mobile Vehicles Traffic Philippine Peso Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024

6 hours ago
 9th Multidisciplinary Student Research Internation ..

9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..

15 hours ago
 Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at B ..

Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth

15 hours ago
 Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

16 hours ago
 Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

16 hours ago
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycli ..

APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy

16 hours ago
 Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LC ..

Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI

16 hours ago
 Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

16 hours ago
 Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountabil ..

Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability

16 hours ago
 Acting President, PM laud security forces for oper ..

Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. W ..

16 hours ago
 Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly A ..

Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly Athens blast

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan