PHP Apprehended 345 Suspects In July

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2025 | 04:20 PM

PHP apprehended 345 suspects in July

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) The Multan Region Patrolling Police, under the leadership of Superintendent of Police (SP) Muhammad Saleem Khan Niazi, launched a crackdown against criminal elements and arrested 345 suspects during July.

The suspects were involved in various criminal activities, including drug trafficking, illegal possession of arms, and harboring stolen goods. According to the spokesperson of the patrolling police, numerous operations were carried out across highways and adjoining areas, resulting in the registration of multiple cases and significant recoveries.

Over 49 cases were registered against drug and alcohol dealers, resulting in the seizure of 591 liters of liquor. Seven cases were registered against individuals possessing illegal arms, with recovery of one Kalashnikov, one rifle, five pistols and 24 live rounds.

A stolen goat worth Rs.

65,000 was also recovered in an unrelated theft case, while 1,271,022 individuals were checked through the official Police App system; 361,586 vehicles were screened for irregularities; 3,076 instances of roadside assistance were provided to travelers; 24 individuals received on-the-spot medical assistance on the highway. Fourteen missing children were found and safely reunited with their families; 127 illegal encroachments were removed from highways, including permanent structures; 8 stolen motorcycles were recovered;

fines totaling Rs1,236,000 were imposed under the Axle Load Management and 140 FIRs were registered against drivers using illegal gas cylinders.

SP Muhammad Saleem Khan Niazi appreciated the hard work and dedication of officers and staff and awarded commendatory certificates and prizes to those who showed exemplary performance.

