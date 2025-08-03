PHP Apprehended 345 Suspects In July
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2025 | 04:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) The Multan Region Patrolling Police, under the leadership of Superintendent of Police (SP) Muhammad Saleem Khan Niazi, launched a crackdown against criminal elements and arrested 345 suspects during July.
The suspects were involved in various criminal activities, including drug trafficking, illegal possession of arms, and harboring stolen goods. According to the spokesperson of the patrolling police, numerous operations were carried out across highways and adjoining areas, resulting in the registration of multiple cases and significant recoveries.
Over 49 cases were registered against drug and alcohol dealers, resulting in the seizure of 591 liters of liquor. Seven cases were registered against individuals possessing illegal arms, with recovery of one Kalashnikov, one rifle, five pistols and 24 live rounds.
A stolen goat worth Rs.
65,000 was also recovered in an unrelated theft case, while 1,271,022 individuals were checked through the official Police App system; 361,586 vehicles were screened for irregularities; 3,076 instances of roadside assistance were provided to travelers; 24 individuals received on-the-spot medical assistance on the highway. Fourteen missing children were found and safely reunited with their families; 127 illegal encroachments were removed from highways, including permanent structures; 8 stolen motorcycles were recovered;
fines totaling Rs1,236,000 were imposed under the Axle Load Management and 140 FIRs were registered against drivers using illegal gas cylinders.
SP Muhammad Saleem Khan Niazi appreciated the hard work and dedication of officers and staff and awarded commendatory certificates and prizes to those who showed exemplary performance.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition to kick off August 30
Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Judicial Council–UOS agreement
Isaac del Toro, Juan Ayuso place 1-2 at Circuito de Getxo
Dur-e-Fishan Saleem addresses relationship rumors with Bilal Abbas for first t5i ..
General Women’s Union continues 'Suqia, Fatima bint Mubarak' initiative
CBUAE issues 2024 Financial Stability Report
KSE-100 index touches record-breaking 142,174 points on first day of business we ..
World Governments Summit, FTI Consulting launch report on government efficiency
Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir leads provocative incursion into Al-Aqsa Mosque compou ..
Tamannaah Bhatia denies rumors of past relationships with Virat Kohli, Abdul Raz ..
Australia develops world-first foot and mouth vaccine to protect livestock
Türkiye's inflation falls to 33.52% in July 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rs 248,000 fine imposed over profiteering8 minutes ago
-
GC University Hyderabad Holds Seminar on “Marka-e-Haq” as Part of Independence Day Celebrations8 minutes ago
-
Worker electrocuted8 minutes ago
-
“Kashmir’s destiny can’t be written with fear or force,” says Mushtaq Hussain on Youm-e-Iste ..8 minutes ago
-
PM says Kashmir dispute resolution key pillar of Pakistan's foreign policy; calls for reversing Indi ..18 minutes ago
-
Punjab Ombudsman intervention restores hope for affected shopkeepers of Pace plaza18 minutes ago
-
People cautioned to be vigilant as heavy rainfall continues until Aug 738 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker congratulates national T20 team on series victory against West Indies48 minutes ago
-
Positive economic indicators signal Pakistan’s rising global influence, stronger regional ties: A ..57 minutes ago
-
IG Rizvi leads tributes on police Martyrs’ Day: "our martyrs are a beacon of courage and pride"58 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah Pays Tribute to Police Martyrs58 minutes ago
-
Chehlum procession arrangements reviewed in Haripur, DC and officials visit main bazaar58 minutes ago