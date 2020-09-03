PHP apprehends 26 POs during August

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) have arrested 26 proclaimed offenders (POs) besides recovering illegal weapons and drugs across the region during the last month of August.

Spokesman of PHP Rauf Gilani said on Thursday that the officials were not only providing help to road users but also playing its role to make society crime free by launching comprehensive crackdown against criminals across the region.

As per directives of SP PHP Multan region Zubaida Parveen, the PHP have dealt 842 cases during the last month of August. The PHP have recovered seven kalashnikoves, one riffle, 16 guns, 78 pistols and 327 rounds from 103 illegal weapon holders.

The officials of the region have also recovered 2227 liter liquor, over 25 kg Hashish, 100 grams Opium, 474 fireworks and cash Rs 11080 from 89 drug peddlers and firework dealers.

Meanwhile, PHP officials have recovered goats of worth Rs 60,000 from robbers. The department have provided help to 1322 road users during the last month while reunites 16 lost kids and removed 175 encroachments from the roads. The department have also impounded 92 motorcycles during the last month, PHP spokesman added.