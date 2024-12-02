Open Menu

PHP Apprehends 411 Suspects, Recovers Weapons, Drugs In Nov

Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2024 | 04:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) In a major crackdown, Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Multan region apprehended 411 suspects in November.

The campaign, conducted under the leadership of SP Patrolling Police Multan Region, Muhammad Saleem Khan Niazi, led to significant recoveries of illegal arms, narcotics, and stolen goods.

SP Niazi emphasized that making highways safe and crime-free remained top priority, vowing zero tolerance for any lawbreakers. Police used advanced mobile App technology to inspect 50,8314 individuals and 185706 vehicles across the region. Forty-five cases were registered against drug dealers, resulting in the seizure of 1005 liters of liquor and 250 grams of hashish.

Additionally, 18 cases were registered for illegal firearms possession, recovering one riffle, one gun, 14 pistols, 2 revolvers and 74 bullets. Police also apprehended proclaimed offenders (A category) four, and B category 49. Likewise, court absconders A category four and 43 B category were also apprehended.

Three lost children were reunited with their families and 1260 roadside assistance services provided to stranded commuters. Furthermore, 151 unauthorized encroachments on public property were removed.

The police recovered a car and 15 stolen motorcycles.

The SP awarded commendatory certificates and prizes to officials and staff over excellent performance.

