PHP apprehends 522 accused in March

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police have apprehended 522 accused by registering 489 different cases across the region during last month of March.

SP patrolling police Zubaida Parveen said that they had provided help to 1264 passengers and handed over two waif kids to child protection bureau Multan and 11 kids to parents.

Zubaida said that awareness drive was in progress on large scale across the region to control corona virus pandemic from spreading.

She said that commendatory certificates and cash prizes were given to police officials and staffers over excellent performance during the above said period.

