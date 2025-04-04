PHP Apprehends 629 POs, Court Absconders Across Punjab In March
Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2025 | 12:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) released its performance report for March 2025, highlighting significant actions taken to enhance road safety and crime prevention.
According to the report, PHP conducted thorough security checking using the E-Police Post App, screening 3.7 million individuals. As a result, 629 proclaimed offenders and court absconders were apprehended. Additionally, 1.7 million vehicles were inspected, leading to the recovery of 280 stolen cars and motorcycles.
To ensure compliance with traffic laws, PHP took strict action against violators and legal action was taken against 56,539 overloaded vehicles.1,192 vehicles were penalized for the illegal use of gas cylinders. As many as 12,955 driving licenses were issued to facilitate citizens.
5,541 temporary and permanent encroachments were removed to improve traffic flow.
PHP reunited 37 missing children safely with their parents.13,646 travelers received various types of assistance while traveling on highways.16,183 citizens availed different policing services at police service centers.
72 cases were registered against suspects possessing and using illegal weapons.
989 liters of liquor, 37,980 grams of hashish, and 120 grams of ice was recovered from drug peddlers during anti-narcotics operations.
Inspector General (IG) Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, appreciated the Punjab Highway Patrol for its outstanding performance. "Ensuring smooth traffic flow, serving citizens, and maintaining security should remain our top priorities with utmost honesty and hard work, he added.
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz takes notice of cut in private Hajj quota
PSX reaches all-time high with 120,282.52 points
Seven killed as thunderstorms, tornadoes rip through US states
Muslim organizations, opposition protest against Waqf Amendment Bill in India
Bride mysteriously shot dead just hours before wedding in Lahore
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2025
Abu Dhabi Art announces dates, visual campaign artist for 17th edition
Saudi Arabia's travel account surplus reached nearly SAR50 bn in 2024
BKFC arrives in Dubai
OPEC+ reaffirms commitment to market stability on healthier oil market outlook, ..
European automakers call for swift resolution of EU-US trade dispute to protect ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM Shehbaz takes notice of cut in private Hajj quota57 seconds ago
-
Youth commits suicide3 minutes ago
-
Man’s corps found from house:3 minutes ago
-
PHP apprehends 629 POs, court absconders across Punjab in March3 minutes ago
-
Business community welcomes reduction in power tariff3 minutes ago
-
PM expresses satisfaction as PSX crosses record 120,000 point mark13 minutes ago
-
Completion of Bhutto’s mission vital to Pakistan’s progress: Governor Kundi33 minutes ago
-
Above normal temperatures forecast for Sindh33 minutes ago
-
Business community hails govt decision to reduce electricity tariffs43 minutes ago
-
On his death anniversary, PM recalls Bhutto as "champion" of democratic values43 minutes ago
-
Pakistan becomes first foreign country to join China's space station training program: SUPARCO Direc ..1 hour ago
-
Afnanullah Khan hails govt's electricity tariff slash as a major victory1 hour ago