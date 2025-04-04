PHP apprehends 629 POs, court absconders across Punjab in March

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) released its performance report for March 2025, highlighting significant actions taken to enhance road safety and crime prevention.

According to the report, PHP conducted thorough security checking using the E-Police Post App, screening 3.7 million individuals. As a result, 629 proclaimed offenders and court absconders were apprehended. Additionally, 1.7 million vehicles were inspected, leading to the recovery of 280 stolen cars and motorcycles.

To ensure compliance with traffic laws, PHP took strict action against violators and legal action was taken against 56,539 overloaded vehicles.1,192 vehicles were penalized for the illegal use of gas cylinders. As many as 12,955 driving licenses were issued to facilitate citizens.

5,541 temporary and permanent encroachments were removed to improve traffic flow.

PHP reunited 37 missing children safely with their parents.13,646 travelers received various types of assistance while traveling on highways.16,183 citizens availed different policing services at police service centers.

72 cases were registered against suspects possessing and using illegal weapons.

989 liters of liquor, 37,980 grams of hashish, and 120 grams of ice was recovered from drug peddlers during anti-narcotics operations.

Inspector General (IG) Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, appreciated the Punjab Highway Patrol for its outstanding performance. "Ensuring smooth traffic flow, serving citizens, and maintaining security should remain our top priorities with utmost honesty and hard work, he added.