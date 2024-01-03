Open Menu

PHP Apprehends 8500 POs Across Province Last Year

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2024 | 01:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) issued about 1.7 million E-challans over violation of traffic rules on roads across the province during last year 2023.

According to the PHP annual performance report data issued here, police have arrested 8500 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) including 500 A category and 8000 B category in Punjab province.

PHP also checked 17.6 million people and 9.4 million vehicles on roads through the E-police post App.

The police have also recovered 3559 stolen vehicles including 190 cars, 3184 motorcycles and 185 other vehicles.

Likewise, legal action was taken against 5000 vehicles for using gas cylinders in public transport. Legal action was taken against 75,000 vehicles causing smog and air pollution by emitting smoke.

Challans issued to 450,000 overloaded vehicles over violation of approved Excel Load Management to secure highways across the province.

Assistance and guidance were provided to 56000 passengers facing difficulties during the journey.

758 missing children were reunited with their parents and 65000 driving licences were issued to citizens.

The ratio of fatal accidents has significantly reduced by 45 percent as compared to 2022 due to effective patrolling and strategy of PHP on the roads of Punjab.

PHP has registered 1300 cases of illegal weapons and confiscated 91 Kalashnikovs, 138 rifles and 970 pistols.

PHP seized 22,000 liters alcohol, 311 kg hashish, 5 kg heroin and 66 kg opium from drug peddlers and took legal action against them.

Additional IGP, PHP Abdul Kareem directed the officials and personnel to perform their duties more diligently.

DIG PHP Dr. Muhammad Athar Waheed said that the safety of lives and properties of people and masses serving was the motto of PHP.

APP/sak

