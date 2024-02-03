PHP Apprehends 567 POs Across Province In January
Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2024 | 12:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) have issued over two lack E-challans over violation of traffic rules on roads across the province during the past month of January.
According to the PHP monthly performance report data issued here, police have arrested 567 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) and court absconders including 27 A category and 524 B category in Punjab province.
PHP also checked 1.91 million people and 2.22 million vehicles on roads through E-police post App.
PHP also recovered 552 stolen vehicles including 87 cars, 426 motorcycles and 39 other vehicles.
Likewise, legal action was taken against 768 vehicles for using gas cylinders in public transport.
The challans were issued to 1,25,641 overloaded vehicles over violation of approved Excel Load Management to secure highways across the province.
Assistance and guidance were provided to 8025 passengers facing difficulties during the journey.
As many as 38 missing children were reunited with their parents and 10689 driving licences were issued to citizens.
First aid was provided to 191 people injured in various accidents while traffic flow was improved by removing 259 temporary and permanent encroachments.
PHP have registered 95 cases of illegal weapons and confiscated 11 Kalashnikovs, 23 rifles and 61 pistols.
PHP seized 2703 liters alcohol, 15796 grams hashish, 12108 grams opium and 460 grams heroin from drug peddlers and took legal action against them.
