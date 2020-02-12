UrduPoint.com
PHP Arrange Farewell Party

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 09:10 PM

PHP arrange farewell party

A farewell party was arranged at the PHP Headquarters Lahore on the retirement of SSP PHP Headquarters Lahore Mehmoodul Hassan on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :A farewell party was arranged at the PHP Headquarters Lahore on the retirement of SSP PHP Headquarters Lahore Mehmoodul Hassan on Wednesday.

On this occasion, Additional IGP PHP Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal Awan said SSP Mehmood had been a hardworking and honest officer.

On this occasion, he presented a souvenir to SSP Mehmoodul Hassan.

SP PHP Lahore region Shaista Nadeem, DSP Naeem Tiwana, DSP Shahid Riaz and DSP Rana Saeed were also present.

