PHP arrest 16 POs

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) apprehended 16 proclaimed offenders (POs) and impounded ten unregistered motorcycles during separate operations launched in the last month of August.

District Officer PHP Muzaffargarh Hafiz Ghulam Fared Khan while talking to media persons here on Friday said that PHP ensuring all measures to provide maximum facilities to road users and protection their lives and properties in emergencies.

He said that the PHP officials got registered FIRs against 137 criminals besides, recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession.

The officials have also reunited eight lost kids with their families during the last month.

DO PHP added that the department was also taking part in the ongoing clean and green Pakistan drive and planted 1053 saplings at different PHP posts and roads of the district.

He said that an awareness campaign was also launched by the department to control road accidents and pasted reflector tapes on 3,000 slow moving vehicles.

During separate operations against the encroachments, the department removed 267 illegal constructions causing road accidents and troubling uninterrupted traffic flow, he added.