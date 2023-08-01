PHP arrest 335 POs, 262 CAs in July

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) nabbed 335 proclaimed offenders (POs) and 262 Court Absconders (CAs), besides issuing challan tickets to 304,945 drivers on violation of traffic rules during July 2023.

Giving details here on Tuesday, PHP spokesman Faisalabad region Sub Inspector (SI) Shahid Nadeem said that patrolling police checked 1,610,376 people and 937,308 vehicles on highways and main roads of the province through e-police post App during last one month.

The PHP Jawans succeeded in arresting 262 CAs and 335 POs including 12 POs of category-A, besides nabbing 99 illicit weapons holders along with 81 pistols, 12 rifles and 7 Kalashnikovs.

The police also challaned 304,945 drivers on the charges of violating traffic rules during July 2023 in addition to seizing 12 stolen cars, 200 motorcycles and 9 other vehicles.

The patrolling police also arrested drug pushers along with 1479 liter liquor, 4.470 kg cannabis (Chars) and 485 gram heroin.

The PHP officials reunited 66 missing children with their parents and other family membersbesides providing first aid to 198 travelers injured in road accidents during the same period.