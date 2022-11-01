PHP arrest 409 criminals in October

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol police Faisalabad region claimed to have arrested eight proclaimed offenders and a court absconder during the month of October.

PHP spokesperson said that on special directions of SSP Patrolling Mirza Anjum Kamal, the patrolling teams arrested 409 criminals by registering 410 cases during the month.

The police recovered illicit weapons including 1 Kalashnikov, 4 rifles 7mm, 224 bore and 233 bore, 16 pistols and 191 cartridges/bullets from outlaws.

The police also traced a dumper truck loaded with concrete, 4 stolen cell phones and 4 stolen motorbikes.

The patrolling police seized 955 grams hashish and 175 liter liquor from drugpeddlers.