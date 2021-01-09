PHP Arrest 44 Criminals Including 6 POs In January
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 04:08 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police arrested 44 criminals including 6 proclaimed offenders during the first week of current month.
SSP Patrolling Faisalabad Region Chaudhry Farooq Hundal said on Saturday that PHP teams arrested 44 criminals including 6 proclaimed offenders and recovered a Kalashnikov, a gun and two pistols fromtheir possession.
The PHP police also provided assistance to 216 travelers during the same period, he added.