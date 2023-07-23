PHP arrest eight criminals

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police claimed to have nabbed eight criminals including three proclaimed offenders and recovered illegal weapons, stolen motorcycle and other valuables from their possession.

PHP spokesman Inspector Rizwan Bhatti said here on Sunday that on the special direction of SSP Patrolling Faisalabad Region, the PHP Jawans launched a vigorous campaign against criminals on all highways of the region.

During the drive, the patrolling police arrested five criminals identified as that Ali Raza, Zeeshan, Abdur Raheem, Muhammad Saleem and Qamar Abbas from Asghar Abad, Sahianwala, Jhamra, Chak No.

228-GB and Chimranwali.

The police recovered a Kalashnikov, a rifle, a repeater, a pistol, a number of bullets/cartridges and 10 liters liquor from their possession.

The PHP police also nabbed three proclaimed offenders from different partsof the region and locked them behind bars.

Further investigation was underway.