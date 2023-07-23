Open Menu

PHP Arrest Eight Criminals

Umer Jamshaid Published July 23, 2023 | 05:30 PM

PHP arrest eight criminals

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police claimed to have nabbed eight criminals including three proclaimed offenders and recovered illegal weapons, stolen motorcycle and other valuables from their possession.

PHP spokesman Inspector Rizwan Bhatti said here on Sunday that on the special direction of SSP Patrolling Faisalabad Region, the PHP Jawans launched a vigorous campaign against criminals on all highways of the region.

During the drive, the patrolling police arrested five criminals identified as that Ali Raza, Zeeshan, Abdur Raheem, Muhammad Saleem and Qamar Abbas from Asghar Abad, Sahianwala, Jhamra, Chak No.

228-GB and Chimranwali.

The police recovered a Kalashnikov, a rifle, a repeater, a pistol, a number of bullets/cartridges and 10 liters liquor from their possession.

The PHP police also nabbed three proclaimed offenders from different partsof the region and locked them behind bars.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Punjab Philippine Peso Criminals Sunday All From

Recent Stories

RTA constructs 19 truck rest stops, lay-bys

RTA constructs 19 truck rest stops, lay-bys

3 minutes ago
 PM expresses deep grief over death of Sheikh Muham ..

PM expresses deep grief over death of Sheikh Muhammad bin Hamad bin Abdullah bin ..

33 minutes ago
 New York Warriors unleash cricket legends in US

New York Warriors unleash cricket legends in US

37 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution annivers ..

48 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

1 hour ago
 UAE aid plane arrives in Chad carrying food parcel ..

UAE aid plane arrives in Chad carrying food parcels for Sudanese refugees, local ..

1 hour ago
UAQ Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

2 hours ago
 ADJD Labs receive international accreditation in f ..

ADJD Labs receive international accreditation in forensic tests

2 hours ago
 Arab Children&#039;s Parliament unites for climate ..

Arab Children&#039;s Parliament unites for climate action

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Egyptian President on Jul ..

UAE leaders congratulate Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 July 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 July 2023

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan