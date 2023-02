(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) claimed on Sunday to have arrested four suspects and recovered contraband from their possession.

In a crackdown, the PHP arrested four criminals including Muhammad Arslan,Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Ramzan and Muhammad Shahid and seized agun, two pistols and 10 liters liquor from them.