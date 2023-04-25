PHP arrest six court absconders during Eid holidays

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police claimed to have arrested six court absconders with the help of E-police App from various parts of the district during Eid holidays.

PHP spokesman Sub Inspector (SI) Rizwan Bhatti said here on Tuesday that on special direction of SSP Patrolling Faisalabad Region Mirza Anjum Kamal, the PHP teams arrested 6 court absconders and recovered a pistol, a pump action gun, 48 liter liquor and 1.

970 kg hashish from them.

The patrolling police also reunited 2 missing children with their families.

The PHP also removed encroachments from eight sites on national highways in the region.

SSP Patrolling Mirza Anjum Kamal appreciated the performance of PHP personnelduring Eid days.