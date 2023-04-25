UrduPoint.com

PHP Arrest Six Court Absconders During Eid Holidays

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2023 | 02:50 PM

PHP arrest six court absconders during Eid holidays

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police claimed to have arrested six court absconders with the help of E-police App from various parts of the district during Eid holidays.

PHP spokesman Sub Inspector (SI) Rizwan Bhatti said here on Tuesday that on special direction of SSP Patrolling Faisalabad Region Mirza Anjum Kamal, the PHP teams arrested 6 court absconders and recovered a pistol, a pump action gun, 48 liter liquor and 1.

970 kg hashish from them.

The patrolling police also reunited 2 missing children with their families.

The PHP also removed encroachments from eight sites on national highways in the region.

SSP Patrolling Mirza Anjum Kamal appreciated the performance of PHP personnelduring Eid days.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Punjab Holidays Philippine Peso From Court

Recent Stories

Pakistani pilgrims will get accommodation close to ..

Pakistani pilgrims will get accommodation close to Masjid-e-Nabawi during Hajj: ..

21 minutes ago
 MBZUAI research projects in healthcare to address ..

MBZUAI research projects in healthcare to address various challenges

1 hour ago
 UAE Press: Dubai Metro&#039;s success goes beyond ..

UAE Press: Dubai Metro&#039;s success goes beyond passenger numbers

3 hours ago
 Indonesians told to stay alert after magnitude 7.3 ..

Indonesians told to stay alert after magnitude 7.3 earthquake

3 hours ago
 Al Ain Zoo celebrates World Penguin Day

Al Ain Zoo celebrates World Penguin Day

3 hours ago
 Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapp ..

Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.