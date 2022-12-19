PHP arrest six court absconders, two POs

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police claimed on Monday to have arrested six court absconders and two proclaimed offenders during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the PHP said that patrolling police teams at the pickets near Kamalpur and Jallah Chowk impounded two stolen motorcycles and registered cases against riders- identified as Ali Imran, Mujahid Hussainand Noor Ahmed. The PHP police also recovered 70 liter liquor and 1.4 kghashish from them.