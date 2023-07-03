PHP arrested 1,461 'criminals' in June

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police arrested 1,461 alleged criminals including 589 proclaimed offenders (POs) and 418 court absconders from different parts of Faisalabad region in June 2023.

PHP Spokesman Inspector Rizwan Bhatti said here on Monday that the patrolling police ensured thorough patrolling on highways across the region and provided necessary assistance to 2121,892 commuters and travelers during last month. These people had contacted the PHP police through E-police App.

The PHP police also arrested 303 vehicle lifters and 151 illicit weapon-holders and drug-traffickers in the previous month.

The police recovered 19 Kalashnikovs, 112 pistols, 29 rifles, 40-kilogram charas, one kilogram of heroin and 1,805 litres of liquor from the criminals besides recovering 274 stolen motorcycles, 12 cars and 17 other vehicles during this period.

He said that the PHP police also ensured checking of 1034,535 suspect people across the region besides reuniting 67 missing children with their parents and other family members.

The PHP also provided the first aid to 154 injured people in addition to removing encroachments from 131 sites on different roads, he added.