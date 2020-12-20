UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHP Arrested 3014 Culprits During Last Month

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 08:00 PM

PHP arrested 3014 culprits during last month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol have arrested 3014 culprits and registered 2995 cases against them under its motto "Safe Highways, Safe People" during last month.

As many as1316 cases were registered, 381 cases for illegal possession and display of illegal weapons. As many as 20 kalashnikovs, 22 rifles, 59 guns and carbines, 270 pistols and revolvers, 2984 bullets and 408 cartridges were also recovered.

Meanwhile, 388 cases of drug offenses were registered and 6204 liters of liquor, 48 kg 500 gm of chars, 2 kg 540 gm of opium and 14 kg of Bhang were recovered from the possession of the accused.

The PHP provided help to 14326 commuters on highways. About 45 missing children were reunited to their parents during the period.

Taking action against the illegal encroachments, 532 temporary encroachments were removed.

Besides, PHP also recovered fireworks items worth Rs. 95070205, stolen cattle worth Rs 291500, stolen wood Rs.102000, mobiles worth Rs. 178400 and 120 kg dead meet.

Meanwhile, Additional IG PHP Shahid Hanif said that the quantity of diesel had also been increased from ten liters to 15 liters per day for patrolling. He added that this step would improve the performance of the patrolling police thus providing more security cover to the people on highway.

PHP was committed to maintain safe highways and effective crime control, as wellas maintaining all of its high traditions, he concluded.

Related Topics

Dead Police Punjab Philippine Peso All From General Motors

Recent Stories

UAE’s SMEs received AED420 million trade credit ..

15 seconds ago

ADNOC affirmed globally industry-leading credit ra ..

24 seconds ago

Masdar and Atlantic Council explore opportunities ..

33 seconds ago

‘Mangrove Beach’ in Umm Al Qaiwain opens to vi ..

41 seconds ago

Federal Youth Authority announces formation of fif ..

31 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister appoints new envoy for freedom o ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.