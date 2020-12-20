PHP arrested 3014 culprits during last month

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol have arrested 3014 culprits and registered 2995 cases against them under its motto "Safe Highways, Safe People" during last month.

As many as1316 cases were registered, 381 cases for illegal possession and display of illegal weapons. As many as 20 kalashnikovs, 22 rifles, 59 guns and carbines, 270 pistols and revolvers, 2984 bullets and 408 cartridges were also recovered.

Meanwhile, 388 cases of drug offenses were registered and 6204 liters of liquor, 48 kg 500 gm of chars, 2 kg 540 gm of opium and 14 kg of Bhang were recovered from the possession of the accused.

The PHP provided help to 14326 commuters on highways. About 45 missing children were reunited to their parents during the period.

Taking action against the illegal encroachments, 532 temporary encroachments were removed.

Besides, PHP also recovered fireworks items worth Rs. 95070205, stolen cattle worth Rs 291500, stolen wood Rs.102000, mobiles worth Rs. 178400 and 120 kg dead meet.

Meanwhile, Additional IG PHP Shahid Hanif said that the quantity of diesel had also been increased from ten liters to 15 liters per day for patrolling. He added that this step would improve the performance of the patrolling police thus providing more security cover to the people on highway.

PHP was committed to maintain safe highways and effective crime control, as wellas maintaining all of its high traditions, he concluded.