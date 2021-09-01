UrduPoint.com

PHP Arrested 413 'criminals' Last Month

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 05:17 PM

PHP arrested 413 'criminals' last month

Th Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police Faisalabad region registered 413 cases under different sections, arrested as many alleged criminals and recovered illicit weapons from them in August 2021

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Th Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police Faisalabad region registered 413 cases under different sections, arrested as many alleged criminals and recovered illicit weapons from them in August 2021.

A spokesperson for PHP, Rizwan Bhatti, said here on Wednesday that the patrol police recovered six pistols, one gun, one repeater and 36 cartridges /bullets during the month.

The teams arrested two proclaimed offenders and seized 37-litre liquor from drug-peddlers.

The teams impounded 71 motorcycles. A stolen goat costing Rs 37,000 was also recovered.

As many as 223 cases were registered over rash driving and four 'lost' children were reunited with their families.

The PHP teams also provided first aid to 1,870 persons with minor injuries on roads and removed encroachments from 37 sites.

A 'fleeing' buffalo was also handed over to its owner.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Punjab Buffalo Philippine Peso August Criminals From

Recent Stories

Pakistan name 20-player ODI squad for New Zealand ..

Pakistan name 20-player ODI squad for New Zealand series

2 minutes ago
 Department of Government Support launches official ..

Department of Government Support launches official domain name for Abu Dhabi Emi ..

6 minutes ago
 Afghans rush for border after Kabul airport closur ..

Afghans rush for border after Kabul airport closure

12 minutes ago
 US Agriculture Counselor visits UVAS, desires expa ..

US Agriculture Counselor visits UVAS, desires expanding collaboration

17 minutes ago
 Registration opens for second DXB Snow Run, which ..

Registration opens for second DXB Snow Run, which takes place on Sept 17 in Ski ..

21 minutes ago
 Tensions Over Afghan Panjshir Province Should Not ..

Tensions Over Afghan Panjshir Province Should Not Escalate Into Civil War - Mosc ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.