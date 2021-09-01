PHP arrested 413 'criminals' last month

Th Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police Faisalabad region registered 413 cases under different sections, arrested as many alleged criminals and recovered illicit weapons from them in August 2021

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Th Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police Faisalabad region registered 413 cases under different sections, arrested as many alleged criminals and recovered illicit weapons from them in August 2021.

A spokesperson for PHP, Rizwan Bhatti, said here on Wednesday that the patrol police recovered six pistols, one gun, one repeater and 36 cartridges /bullets during the month.

The teams arrested two proclaimed offenders and seized 37-litre liquor from drug-peddlers.

The teams impounded 71 motorcycles. A stolen goat costing Rs 37,000 was also recovered.

As many as 223 cases were registered over rash driving and four 'lost' children were reunited with their families.

The PHP teams also provided first aid to 1,870 persons with minor injuries on roads and removed encroachments from 37 sites.

A 'fleeing' buffalo was also handed over to its owner.