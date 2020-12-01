UrduPoint.com
PHP Arrested 417 'criminals Last Month In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 04:26 PM

The Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) Faisalabad region arrested 417 alleged criminals and recovered illicit weapons from them during last month

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :The Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) Faisalabad region arrested 417 alleged criminals and recovered illicit weapons from them during last month.

According to SPP Chaudhry Farooq Hundal, police teams recovered weapons including four Kalashnikovs, 17 pistols of 30-bore, two pistols of 9mm, two rifles of 223 bore, one revolver, two repeaters, one pump action and 244 cartridges and bullets.

Police teams also arrested 74 proclaimed offenders.

Police seized 459 grams of opium and 160 litres of liquor from drug-peddlers besides recovery of two stolen motorcycles.

Police teams also impounded 168 motorcycles under Section 115/134/550. 120-kg meat of dead animal was also recovered.

The PHP registered 102 cases over rash driving. First aid was also provided to 2,571 persons and five persons/children were reunited with their families.

