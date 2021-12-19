PHP arrested 419 'criminals' in December so far

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police Faisalabad region arrested 419 alleged criminals including two proclaimed offenders (POs) and one court absconders from different parts of the district during the ongoing month, December 2021, so far.

A spokesman, Sub Inspector Rizwan Bhatti, said on Sunday that the patrolling police also recovered three pistols, one gun, one repeater, 29 bullets and 52-litre liquor from the outlaws.

Similarly, the patrolling police nabbed 248 drivers on charge of rash driving, whereas cases were got registered against 95 drivers over use of fake number-plates and against 57 persons on charge of using unapproved gas cylinders in their vehicles.

He said that the PHP police also reunited missing boy and women with their families in addition to returning back cash money of Rs.12850/- and other material worth Rs.20,000/- to its owner. The money and material were found lying on a road.

Patrolling police also launched a vigorous drive against overloading in vehicles and warned a number of drivers in addition to pasting reflectors on slow-moving vehicles during this period, he added.