PHP Arrested 436 POs In April

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2023 | 02:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol Police arrested 436 proclaimed offenders and 336 court absconders during the month of April.

A spokesperson to PHP said here on Wednesday that police teams during checking of people through e-police App registered 92 cases against anti-social elements and recovered 6 Kalashnikovs, 61 pistols, 25 rifles and cartridges.

They also seized over 15kg hashish and 937 litres liquor from drug pushers.

Police also took 23 suspect vehicles, 209 motorcycles, 12 cars, and 13 others vehicles into custody.

Police officials also reunited 65 missing children with their families besides extending help to 4,479 passengers on highways during the month. 205 people suffering from injuries were also provided first aid.

