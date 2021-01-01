UrduPoint.com
PHP Arrested 4,519 Criminals In 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 06:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Highway Patrolling Police Faisalabad region registered 4,303 cases under different sections and arrested 4,519 criminals during the year 2020.

This was stated by SSP Chaudhry Farooq Ahmad Hundal while reviewing the performance of the staff during the year 2020, here on Friday.

He said that due to vigilant patrolling, the crime ratio on roads declined considerably during the year.

He said that patrolling police teams made massive recovery of illegal weapons including 54 kalashnikovs,13 rifle 223 bore, 3 rifles 222 bore, 7 rifles 244 bore, 5 rifles 7 MM, 3 rifles 8MM, 20 rifles 12 bore, 19 repeaters 12 bore, 5 pump actions 12 bore, 6 carbines 12 bore, 179 pistols 30 bore, 16 pistols 9 MM, 5001 bullets and 427 cartridges.

Furthermore, police teams also seized 3,612 liter liquor, 33 kg cannabis and 2.4 kg heroin from drug peddlers.

As many as 531 proclaimed offenders and 31 court absconders were also nabbed during the year.

Moreover, patrolling police teams dealt with 152 accidents and extended medical help to 320 commuters.

The SSP further added that 1,340 kg dead and unwholesome meat was recovered in the year.

He said that PHP also recovered 1 stolen car, 8 snatched motorcycles, 3 stolen motorcycles, 7 stolen buffalo, 1 stolen cow, 3 cell phones, 1 stolen engine, cash worth Rs 100,000 and 3 batteries worth Rs. 30,600.

As many as 1211 cases were registered against reckless drivers. As many as 63 missed children were found and reunited with their families/relatives.

Patrolling police extended an emergency held to 22,950 commuters. As many as 313 encroachments were removed for free flow of traffic.

The patrolling teams also impounded 5,049 motorcycles, 1 car and 1 pickup.

