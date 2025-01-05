PHP arrested 467 suspects in December

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Patrolling Police, led by SP Muhammad Saleem Khan Niazi, conducted a successful crackdown against criminals and arrested 467 suspects in December, 2024.

SP Saleem Khan Niazi emphasized that making highways crime-free was top priority, with strict actions being taken against violators. As part of the initiative, the police checked 570,074 individuals and 203,116 vehicles through the Police App to ensure public safety.

According to the spokesperson for the Patrolling Police, a total of 467 cases were registered including 46 cases against drug and alcohol traffickers. In these operations, 570 liters of alcohol and 48,835 grams of hashish were recovered. Additionally, 15 cases were registered against illegal weapon holders and recovered two Kalashnikovs, one carbine, nine 12-bore pistols along with 67 rounds of ammunition.

The Patrol Police also played a crucial role in reunion of five missing children with their families and provided 1,611 emergency assistance services to travelers on the highway. Furthermore, they removed 237 illegal encroachments, recovered two stolen cars, and retrieved 43 stolen motorcycles. In addition, three fireworks items and 79,000 rupees worth of stolen timber were seized.

SP Saleem Khan Niazi appreciated the efforts of officers and personnel who performed exceptionally well during the operations, awarding them with commendation certificates.