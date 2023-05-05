PHP arrested 70 POs in Apr

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol Police (PHP) arrested 70 proclaimed offenders and 46 court absconders during last month.

According to the monthly report issued here on Friday,the team recovered 29 theft vehicles including five cars, 22 motorcycles and two other vehicles.

PHP provided travel facilities to 2071 passengers and recovered 10 missing children.

Punjab High way Patrol provided fist aid to 49 injured people during their travel.

15 illegal weapon holders were also arrested while the team recovered 01 Kalashnikov, 3 rifles, 12 pistols and 33 litres liquor from their possession.

PHP Sargodha checked 107605 people and 46771 vehicles through police post app.

Superintendent Police (SP) PHP Akhtar Hussain Joyia hailed brilliant performance of Punjab Highway patrolling Police and said that PHP was striving hard to curb the crime across the region.