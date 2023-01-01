PHP arrested 94 POs, 168 CAs among 4951 criminals during 2022

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police have arrested 4951 criminals including 94 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) and 168 Court Absconders (CAs) from various parts of Faisalabad region during 2022.

SSP (Patrolling) Faisalabad Region Mirza Anjum Kamal said here on Sunday that PHP police also recovered 9 Kalashnikovs, 157 pistols, 22 rifles, 8 repeaters, 7 guns, 2 pump actions and one carbine from illicit weapon holders during 2022.

Similarly, the PHP Jawans also recovered 19.54 kilogram chars, 1.25 kg heroin, 1.35 kg opium, 3.

5 kg cannabis and 2510 liter Liquor from drug traffickers besides recovering 731 stolen motorcycles, 7 tractors, 5 cars, 2 mini loaders and one jeep during this period.

The PHP police not only took strict actions against the criminals but also provided necessary assistance to the road users during 2022. It helped 6930 people during need on highways besides rescuing 328 persons and providing first aid to 43 victims in 129 road accidents.

PHP Jawans also reunited 45 missing people besides removing encroachment from 265 sites during this period in the region, he added.