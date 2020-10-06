PHP arrested three POs,16 motorcyclists

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Highway Patrolling Police (PHP) arrested three proclaimed offenders and 16 motorcyclists during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Highway Patrolling Police (PHP) arrested three proclaimed offenders and 16 motorcyclists during the last 24 hours.

According to spokesperson Rizwan Bhatti, patrolling post Jhamra's team headed by ASI Rae Khalid at a picket arrested three proclaimed offenders.

The team also stopped a suspect person later identified as Usman Ali s/o Mushtaq and during search recovered illegal weapon including a pump action gun 12 bore and 12 cartridges. The accused failed to provide a license of the gun before the police team.

Meanwhile, patrolling police teams held 16 motorcyclists over roaming by installing fake registration number plates.