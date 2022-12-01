PHP arrests 11 court absconders, 4 POs in Nov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Highway Patrolling police Faisalabad region arrested 11 court absconders and four proclaimed offenders from national highways during the month of November.

Patrolling teams nabbed 331 different criminals by registering 335 cases under different sections.

They recovered a kalashnikov, 16 pistols, a repeater gun,a gun and 167 cartridges/bullets during the month.

Police teams seized four stolen motorcycles, 328 grams hashish, 715 grams heroin and 338 liter liquor by registering nine drug paddling cases in the region.

Legal action was taken against 33 people over rash driving, 204 were provided first aid,three missing children were reunited with families and encroachments were removed from seven places in November.