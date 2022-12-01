UrduPoint.com

PHP Arrests 11 Court Absconders, 4 POs In Nov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 01, 2022 | 04:00 PM

PHP arrests 11 court absconders, 4 POs in Nov

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Highway Patrolling police Faisalabad region arrested 11 court absconders and four proclaimed offenders from national highways during the month of November.

Patrolling teams nabbed 331 different criminals by registering 335 cases under different sections.

They recovered a kalashnikov, 16 pistols, a repeater gun,a gun and 167 cartridges/bullets during the month.

Police teams seized four stolen motorcycles, 328 grams hashish, 715 grams heroin and 338 liter liquor by registering nine drug paddling cases in the region.

Legal action was taken against 33 people over rash driving, 204 were provided first aid,three missing children were reunited with families and encroachments were removed from seven places in November.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Punjab November Criminals From Court

Recent Stories

United States Partners with UN Food and Agricultur ..

United States Partners with UN Food and Agriculture Organization to Support Floo ..

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs Worth 8.6 ..

Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs Worth 8.6 Billion Rupees At Sea

25 minutes ago
 U.S.-pakistan Effort To Elevate The Higher Educati ..

U.S.-pakistan Effort To Elevate The Higher Education Sector

35 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets with the Minister of F ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets with the Minister of Finance of the Republic of Suda ..

35 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz reiterates Pakistan's desire for peacef ..

PM Shehbaz reiterates Pakistan's desire for peaceful Afghanistan

1 hour ago
 The axis of power is shifting from west to east, e ..

The axis of power is shifting from west to east, economic stability in the regio ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.