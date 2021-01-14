UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHP Arrests 17 Criminals In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 seconds ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 05:23 PM

PHP arrests 17 criminals in faisalabad

The Patrolling Highway Police arrested 17 criminals, including proclaimed offenders, on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The Patrolling Highway Police arrested 17 criminals, including proclaimed offenders, on Thursday.

According to a spokesperson, patrolling teams arrested five proclaimed offenders and nine motorcyclists for using fake registration number plates while an accused, Abdul Majeed, was alsoarrested with a klashnikov and 25 rounds.

The teams also held two shopkeepers over decanting.

Related Topics

Police Criminals

Recent Stories

133,253 doses of COVID19 vaccine have been adminis ..

8 minutes ago

Electric related issues of public to be addressed ..

24 seconds ago

Govt taking all steps to provide rights to women

26 seconds ago

Five arrested, liquor seized in sargodha

27 seconds ago

Pakistan Army Sepoy embraces martyrdom amid Indian ..

29 seconds ago

E-commerce boost income of Chinese farmers

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.