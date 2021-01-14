PHP Arrests 17 Criminals In Faisalabad
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The Patrolling Highway Police arrested 17 criminals, including proclaimed offenders, on Thursday.
According to a spokesperson, patrolling teams arrested five proclaimed offenders and nine motorcyclists for using fake registration number plates while an accused, Abdul Majeed, was alsoarrested with a klashnikov and 25 rounds.
The teams also held two shopkeepers over decanting.