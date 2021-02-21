UrduPoint.com
PHP Arrests 237 During February

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 06:10 PM

PHP arrests 237 during February

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police arrested 237 alleged criminals including 11 proclaimed offenders from Faisalabad during February 2021.

SSP Patrolling Faisalabad Region Madam Zubaida Parveen said on Sunday that the PHP police recovered five pistols, four guns, one stolen motorcycle, 82-litre liquor and 110-gram charas from the criminals.

During this period, the patrolling police also nabbed 44 motorcyclists on charge of using green number plates on their bikes while 66 missing children were handed over to their parents besides providing necessary assistance to more than 850 travelers on highways, she added.

More Stories From Pakistan

