PHP Arrests 252 Criminals Including 37 POs

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 07:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) arrested 252 alleged criminals including 37 proclaimed offenders (POs) in Faisalabad From Nov 1 till date.  SSP Patrolling Police Faisalabad Region Chaudhry Farooq Ahmad Hundal said that the PHP police also recovered 2 Kalashnikovs, 10 pistols (30-bore), 2 pistols (9mm), 1 pump action (12-bore), 1 rifle (223-bore), 116 bullets/cartridges, 101 liter liquor and 341 kilograms of chars from them.

 He said that patrolling police also recovered 2 stolen motorcycles, one water-pump and one goat from the alleged criminals.

 The PHP also provided first aid to 1,650 persons on roads whereas four lost persons were reunited with their families during November besides removing encroachments at 30 sites on various roads.

More Stories From Pakistan

