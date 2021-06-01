PHP arrests 315 criminals last month

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrolling (PHP) arrested 315 criminals by registering cases during the last month.

A spokesperson for the PHP said Tuesday the PHP also recovered weapons, including two Kalashnikovs, six pistols,a carbine and 29 rounds.

The teams arrested 24 proclaimed offenders besides recovering 3.7kg of hashish, 108g heroin and 238 liters of liquor from drug peddlers.

The PHP also also provided first aid to 1,162 people and reunited three persons with their families besidesremoving encroachments from four sites.