PHP arrests 336 criminals during last month

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police claimed to have arrested 336 criminals in the region during the last month.

PHP Spokesman Sub Inspector Rizwan Bhatti said on Wednesday that the PHP also recovered 19 pistols, three Kalashnikovs, one repeater, one van, 3.

9-kg hashish and 179-liter liquor from the accused besides impounding 28 motorcycles.

The PHP also provided first aid and other facilities to 325 people whereas five lost children were reunited with their families.

The patrolling police also removed encroachments from 135 sites on different roadsbesides taking strict action against 67 drivers over rash driving.